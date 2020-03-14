Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Cool Sunday ahead

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s. Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into next weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side next week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 9:23 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s.

Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into next weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side next week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories