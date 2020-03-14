KQ2 Forecast: Cool Sunday ahead

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s.
Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into next weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side next week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s
