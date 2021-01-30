Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cool and breezy on Sunday

Rain showers are starting to move out of the area this evening and will eventually start to clear out overnight. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain as the system exits the area tonight.

Posted: Jan 30, 2021 9:33 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A breezy northwest wind will take over tomorrow keeping temperatures in the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again starting on Monday with temperatures back in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will stay mild through mid week before a cold front moves through bringing rain and snow chances as well as much colder temperatures.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Clarinda
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Falls City
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Friday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Friday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40's Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
