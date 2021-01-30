KQ2 Forecast: Cool and breezy on Sunday

Rain showers are starting to move out of the area this evening and will eventually start to clear out overnight. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain as the system exits the area tonight.

A breezy northwest wind will take over tomorrow keeping temperatures in the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again starting on Monday with temperatures back in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will stay mild through mid week before a cold front moves through bringing rain and snow chances as well as much colder temperatures.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android