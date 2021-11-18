Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Cool and cloudy to end the work week

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 5:45 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Atchison
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories