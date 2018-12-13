Rain and drizzle chances continue for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will also be on the cool side, in the 30s. So if you are heading down to Kansas City for the Chiefs game, pack the rain and winter gear.
Weather does improve as we go into Friday. Sunshine is expected to return with highs getting into the 40s. The weekend is looking really nice, too. Highs will be in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy!
Into next week, quiet weather sticks around. No major storm systems are expected to bring rain or snow to the area. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool and dreary evening, warmer and sunny Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool and dreary Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny but cool day for your Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A dreary day for your Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: The cooler & dreary weather has moved in
- Sunny and Warmer Monday
- Getting Sunny & Warmer
- Sunny and Cool Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast