KQ2 Forecast: Cool and dreary evening, warmer and sunny Friday

Rain and drizzle chances continue for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will also be on the cool side, in the 30s. So if you are heading down to Kansas City for the Chiefs game, pack the rain and winter gear.

Weather does improve as we go into Friday. Sunshine is expected to return with highs getting into the 40s. The weekend is looking really nice, too. Highs will be in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy!

Into next week, quiet weather sticks around. No major storm systems are expected to bring rain or snow to the area. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

