KQ2 Forecast: Cool and sunny Sunday

A cold front moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas is dropping temperatures into the mid to low 30s overnight. Sunday will be cool, sunny and windy.

The cool temperatures won't last for long. Warm air will return to the region Monday bringing temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s back through the rest of the week. Conditions are also expected to remain dry over the next seven day outlook.

