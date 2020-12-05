KQ2 Forecast: Cool and sunny Sunday

Sunday's forecast for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas looks to be similar to Saturday, only a few degrees cooler. Slightly cooler air will move into the region making for highs for Sunday in the upper 40s. Sunny skies and dry conditions will also prevail throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will increase slightly each day this week, getting into the low 60s by Wednesday. The next chance for precipitation is overnight Thursday into Friday morning.



LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android