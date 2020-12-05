Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Cool and sunny Sunday

Sunday's forecast for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas looks to be similar to Saturday, only a few degrees cooler. Slightly cooler air will move into the region making for highs for Sunday in the upper 40s. Sunny skies and dry conditions will also prevail throughout the weekend. Temperatures will increase slightly each day this week, getting into the low 60s by Wednesday. The next chance for precipitation is overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 9:39 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Sunday's forecast for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas looks to be similar to Saturday, only a few degrees cooler. Slightly cooler air will move into the region making for highs for Sunday in the upper 40s. Sunny skies and dry conditions will also prevail throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will increase slightly each day this week, getting into the low 60s by Wednesday. The next chance for precipitation is overnight Thursday into Friday morning.


LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunday's forecast for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas looks to be similar to Saturday, only a few degrees cooler. Slightly cooler air will move into the region making for highs for Sunday in the upper 40s. Sunny skies and dry conditions will also prevail throughout the weekend. Temperatures will increase slightly each day this week, getting into the low 60s by Wednesday. The next chance for precipitation is overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories