KQ2 Forecast: Cool conditions continue today

Cool conditions across the area this morning, but today temperatures will warm up back into the mid 60s with partly sunny skies. Today winds will be much calmer around 5 mph.

Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend with highs in the 60s. There is a slight chance for a few light showers Saturday morning, but overall the weekend looks mostly dry and sunny. Temperatures will start to warm up back into the 70s by next week.

