Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cool conditions continue today

Cool conditions across the area this morning, but today temperatures will warm up back into the mid 60s with partly sunny skies. Today winds will be much calmer around 5 mph.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend with highs in the 60s. There is a slight chance for a few light showers Saturday morning, but overall the weekend looks mostly dry and sunny. Temperatures will start to warm up back into the 70s by next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 33°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
