KQ2 Forecast: Cool forecast ahead

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.

Posted: Sep 27, 2020 9:33 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
