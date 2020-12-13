Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cool start to the week

The start of the workweek for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another glacial blow. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.

Posted: Dec 13, 2020 9:40 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2020 9:46 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

