KQ2 Forecast: Cool start to the week

The start of the workweek for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another glacial blow.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
