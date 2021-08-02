KQ2 Forecast: Cool start to the week

Today we saw a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and high temperatures only in the mid 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds.

Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.

