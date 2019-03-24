KQ2 Forecast: Cool start to the week before big warm up midweek

After a cloudy and gloomy end to the weekend the big story for the next several days with be the warming temperatures. For tonight though, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
For the new work week, the weather will be quiet to start with partly to mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming from the 50s to low to mid 60s by Wednesday.
Winds pick up on Wednesday and temperatures continue to warm. On Wednesday, we could see our first 70 degree day of the year but rain will move in Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Temperatures cool back down heading into Friday and the weekend with rain chances in the forecast and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
