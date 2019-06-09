KQ2 Forecast: Cool temperatures this week

As expected, a cold front did bring clouds and cooler temperatures to the area on Sunday but temperatures will warm up heading into the new week but will likely stay below average.
For tonight, expect clouds to decrease and the winds to die down. Overnight lows could fall into the lower 50s for the first time in a few weeks. A nice night to give the air conditioners a break.
Heading into Monday, some very nice weather is forecast. Sunny skies are expected and temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s. Still, slightly below average but very nice nonetheless.
The extended forecast brings a few rain chances to the area beginning on Tuesday. A disturbance will be in the area and could bring some rain late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Highs for the day are near 80 degrees.
Wednesday dries out but will be cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s. The rest of the week sees slightly warmer temperatures and a few rain chances. Expect temperatures to be in the 70s and lower 80s Thursday through Sunday. Rain is possible Thursday night and then again Friday night into next weekend.
