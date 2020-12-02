Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Thursday forecast

A storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning and it will be a little cooler with the daytime high only getting into the lower 40s. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the lower 40's. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning and it will be a little cooler with the daytime high only getting into the lower 40s. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the lower 40's.
Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
