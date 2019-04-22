KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast

After a warm start to your Monday we will see temperatures start to drop off as a cold front will move into the area. More clouds will move in tonight and a cooler day on tap tomorrow.

Our cold front will move through later in the day. Ahead of this front, the southwest winds will help highs be in the lower 70s with a mix of sun & clouds. The cooler air will be in place by Tuesday with highs falling a few degrees below average thanks to the northwest winds. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Warmer weather does quickly move back in by Wednesday with highs back up in the 70s for the rest of the week. The rest of the work week will be quiet and sunny. The next chance for rain will come for the weekend.

