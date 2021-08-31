Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Wednesday forecast

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 4:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories