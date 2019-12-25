KQ2 Forecast: Cooler air arrives for Thursday

Wednesday was another record breaking day for temperatures in December. Our high was 65 and the standing record was 64 set back in 2016. Luckily for us it seems to be the end of our record breaking warm up for now because a cod front is about to make its way through the area. The front will pass through overnight and drop our lows into the 30s by the morning.

Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.

