Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler air arrives for Thursday

Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 8:31 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Wednesday was another record breaking day for temperatures in December. Our high was 65 and the standing record was 64 set back in 2016. Luckily for us it seems to be the end of our record breaking warm up for now because a cod front is about to make its way through the area. The front will pass through overnight and drop our lows into the 30s by the morning.

Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories