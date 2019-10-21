KQ2 Forecast: Cooler and windy to start the week

After showers and thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday night, our weather does quiet down with little chances for rain in the next seven days.
To start the week, temperatures are in the 40s and 50s Monday morning and these numbers will not move too much. By afternoon highs are likely going to be in the 50s. Today will be windy with westerly winds gusting up to 25-30 mph this afternoon. Will likely see some clouds throughout the day and maybe a stray shower near the Iowa border late this afternoon.
Tuesday will see similar weather but with more sunshine. Highs are going to touch the lower 60s as a breezy west wind continues gusting as high as 30 mph.
We'll go back up to near average temperatures by Wednesday in the mid 60s before another cold front pushes through on Thursday, bringing in a slight chance of rain and another shot of cool air. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s into the lower 50s by Friday. A sunny weekend is on tap for us with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on both Saturday and Sunday.
