KQ2 Forecast: Cooler end to the week

Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight as a cold front approaches our area.

A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

