KQ2 Forecast: Cooler forecast for Thursday

***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area including Buchanan, Platte and Clinton Counties in northwest Missouri & Doniphan and Atchison Counties in northeast Kansas. The biggest concern overall the next 24 hours will be the potential for more heavy rain and flooding. We've already received about 1-1.5" inches of rain since Monday and we can get an additional 1-2" by Thursday morning. Will need to keep a very close eye on the forecast through Thursday morning.

Eventually by the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that will pass through Thursday morning. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be below average in the middle 50s to upper 60s. We will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday afternoon & Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday & early next week is looking great with lots of sunshine and temperatures back up to near normal with the 70s for highs.

