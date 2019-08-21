KQ2 Forecast: Cooler forecast for Thursday

We had showers and thunderstorms around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning and afternoon. Heavy rain fell around parts of the viewing area. High temperatures on Wednesday were in the lower to middle 80s.
Thursday through Friday has more chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of other disturbances works their way through the area. Highs will only go up to the upper 70s both on Thursday and Friday. We'll have dry and quiet conditions throughout the weekend before rain & storm chances pick up again by Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the lower to middle 80s.
