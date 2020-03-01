Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cooler start to the week

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s as we start the work week. We should be dry as we go into Monday and a little cloudy to begin the week but we will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week.

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 8:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A very warm day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday. High temperatures today were in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the four state area.

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
