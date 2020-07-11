KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures Sunday

A cooler airmass will move in for Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas which will help keep our high in the mid to upper 80s.

Dangerous heat may return next week with a thermal ridge forming over our area Tuesday. This will make our temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s with heat indices above 100 degrees.

