Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures Sunday

A cooler airmass will move in for Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas which will help keep our high in the mid to upper 80s.

Posted: Jul 11, 2020 10:06 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Dangerous heat may return next week with a thermal ridge forming over our area Tuesday. This will make our temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s with heat indices above 100 degrees.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
