KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures continue today



Temperatures will continue to drop slightly as highs today will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Colder air continues to filter in as another cold front pushes through later today. We could see a few areas of very light snow and flurries this evening as it moves through.

Colder temperatures will continue tomorrow with highs only reaching the lower 30s. Things will start to warm up again heading towards the weekend were temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s will return.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android