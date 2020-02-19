Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures continue today

Temperatures will continue to drop slightly as highs today will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Colder air continues to filter in as another cold front pushes through later today. We could see a few areas of very light snow and flurries this evening as it moves through.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 7:03 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Colder temperatures will continue tomorrow with highs only reaching the lower 30s. Things will start to warm up again heading towards the weekend were temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s will return.

Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday.
