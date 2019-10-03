As advertised, the cooler weather has returned to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and it appears this cool weather will be sticking around for awhile.
Temperatures Thursday morning are in the 40s and 50s so you will be needing the jacket as you prepare for the day. By afternoon, we will not see too much movement with these numbers and highs will likely be in the lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. The good news is that we will be dry today and clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon.
Quiet weather is short-lived as the threat for an isolated shower is in the forecast late Friday with rain likely Friday night and on Saturday. We will see a brief warm-up Saturday with temperatures getting into the 70s but a cold front moving through will bring cooler weather by Sunday.
Generally speaking the weather appears to be quiet Sunday and into next week. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It won't be until midweek before the next chance for rain.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures have arrived
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler then warmer temperatures this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures but sunny skies for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances & cooler temperatures for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy with cooler temperatures on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings clouds, cooler temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue, much cooler temperatures Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings storms and cooler temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures move in this work week