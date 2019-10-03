KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures have arrived

As advertised, the cooler weather has returned to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and it appears this cool weather will be sticking around for awhile.

Temperatures Thursday morning are in the 40s and 50s so you will be needing the jacket as you prepare for the day. By afternoon, we will not see too much movement with these numbers and highs will likely be in the lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. The good news is that we will be dry today and clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon.

Quiet weather is short-lived as the threat for an isolated shower is in the forecast late Friday with rain likely Friday night and on Saturday. We will see a brief warm-up Saturday with temperatures getting into the 70s but a cold front moving through will bring cooler weather by Sunday.

Generally speaking the weather appears to be quiet Sunday and into next week. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It won't be until midweek before the next chance for rain.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android