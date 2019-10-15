KQ2 Forecast: Cooler weather arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday

We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.

A weak cold front will slide through this morning bringing cooler temperatures for today. As the cold front moves through, winds will pick up from the northwest anywhere between 10-20 mph. Not expecting any rain with this front but could see a few clouds move in. Highs are going to be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Wednesday should see a few more clouds and temperatures in the 50s.

Expect sunshine for the rest of the week and as high pressure shifts east, our winds will pick up from the south and warm us up into the upper 60s by Thursday, then the lower 70s by Friday into the weekend.

There is a chance for some rain late Friday and into the weekend. We'll be watching things and keeping you updated throughout the week. Enjoy the nice fall weather while we have it!

