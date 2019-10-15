Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler weather arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday

We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 4:25 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.

A weak cold front will slide through this morning bringing cooler temperatures for today. As the cold front moves through, winds will pick up from the northwest anywhere between 10-20 mph. Not expecting any rain with this front but could see a few clouds move in. Highs are going to be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Wednesday should see a few more clouds and temperatures in the 50s.

Expect sunshine for the rest of the week and as high pressure shifts east, our winds will pick up from the south and warm us up into the upper 60s by Thursday, then the lower 70s by Friday into the weekend.

There is a chance for some rain late Friday and into the weekend. We'll be watching things and keeping you updated throughout the week. Enjoy the nice fall weather while we have it!

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories