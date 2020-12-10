KQ2 Forecast: Cooler weather for the end of the week

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties in northwest Missouri and Richardson county in Nebraska starting at 6 PM on Friday through noon on Saturday**

Today was another warm day with our high temperatures of 66 breaking our previous record from 1965 of 65. A cold front is headed our way this evening that will bring an end to the warmer temperatures and bring more seasonal weather to the area.

Tomorrow we will see a cold rain move through the area with temperatures struggling to reach the 40s. Friday night into Saturday temperatures will start to fall and rain will transition to a wintry mix in extreme northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Snow showers will take over early Saturday morning slowly tapering off as the system moves out of the area. Extreme northwest Missouri could see accumulating snow around 1-2 inches, while farther south near St. Joseph will likely see less than an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces.

