KQ2 Forecast: Cooler weekend forecast

There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight.

Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.

