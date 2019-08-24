KQ2 Forecast: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies Saturday

Saturday's weather will be reminiscent of the weather we will come to expect every day during the Fall. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures. Best chance at seeing some sunshine will be towards the east near I-35. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be coming ESE at 10-20 mph.

Saturday night and into Sunday a disturbance will bring increasing rain chances. Overall, coverage of Sunday's rain will be mostly scattered so don't expect it to be an all-day rain. Highs Sunday also will be in the 70s.

Looking ahead to Monday when a cold front is expected to move through and bring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. This is something we will be tracking during the next 48 hours. Highs Monday are in the 80s.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The next chance for rain will come towards the end of the next week.

