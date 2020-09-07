Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Cooling down for Labor Day

Cooler temperatures are on the way for today as a cold front passes through our area. Today highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a fairly breezy wind. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening into the overnight hours.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cooler temperatures are on the way for today as a cold front passes through our area. Today highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a fairly breezy wind.  Most of the daytime hours will be dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening into the overnight hours.

Rain chances will continue for most of this week as temperatures continue to drop. Highs will be well below average in the 50s and 60s through mid week before slowly warming back up into the 70s by the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Monday. It will bring a chance of thunderstorms through the Labor Day evening and well into Tuesday. Monday night, a few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging hail and wind possible with the strongest storms. Temperatures will drop into the 60s Tuesday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. Shower and storm chances continue into Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories