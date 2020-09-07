KQ2 Forecast: Cooling down for Labor Day

Cooler temperatures are on the way for today as a cold front passes through our area. Today highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a fairly breezy wind. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening into the overnight hours.

Rain chances will continue for most of this week as temperatures continue to drop. Highs will be well below average in the 50s and 60s through mid week before slowly warming back up into the 70s by the weekend.

