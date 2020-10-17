KQ2 Forecast: Cooling down on Sunday

A cold front will push through the area tonight dropping temperatures into the lower 40s and upper 30s tonight. Tomorrow we could see a little bit of light rain in the morning with temperatures only warming up into the upper 40s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side for the first half of the week. A slight warm up in store for Thursday with temperatures back in the 70s before another cold front moves through the area dropping temperatures back into the 50s by the end of the week.

