Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Cooling down on Sunday

A cold front will push through the area tonight dropping temperatures into the lower 40s and upper 30s tonight. Tomorrow we could see a little bit of light rain in the morning with temperatures only warming up into the upper 40s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Posted: Oct 17, 2020 11:02 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front will push through the area tonight dropping temperatures into the lower 40s and upper 30s tonight. Tomorrow we could see a little bit of light rain in the morning with temperatures only warming up into the upper 40s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side for the first half of the week. A slight warm up in store for Thursday with temperatures back in the 70s before another cold front moves through the area dropping temperatures back into the 50s by the end of the week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Cold air will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Friday. We will see light winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Friday morning. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories