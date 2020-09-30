KQ2 Forecast: Cooling down on Thursday

Breezy conditions will continue into the evening with winds calming down slightly around 10-15 mph. Tonight lows will drop into the mid 40s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sunshine continues with temperatures much cooler in the mid 60s. Breezy winds from the north will stick around tomorrow around 15-25 mph.

Temperatures look to stay below average through the rest of the week into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday morning into the afternoon, but overall it looks like the rest of the week into the weekend will be mostly dry.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android