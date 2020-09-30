Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cooling down on Thursday

Breezy conditions will continue into the evening with winds calming down slightly around 10-15 mph. Tonight lows will drop into the mid 40s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sunshine continues with temperatures much cooler in the mid 60s. Breezy winds from the north will stick around tomorrow around 15-25 mph.

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures look to stay below average through the rest of the week into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday morning into the afternoon, but overall it looks like the rest of the week into the weekend will be mostly dry.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
