KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills continue this morning



**Wind Chill Warning remain in effect through noon today**

Skies cleared out in the overnight hours allowing temperatures to drop off this morning. Many areas are starting -10 to -15 with dangerous wind chills around -20 to -30. Temperatures will remain very cold today, but most areas will warm up a few degrees more than yesterday into the single digits.

Late tonight another chance for light snow will move into the area after midnight and will continue through Wednesday morning. Most of the accumulations will remain south of our area, but some could see a dusting to an inch of accumulations. Temperatures will continue to warm up slowly through the week with most areas warming above the freezing point by the weekend.

