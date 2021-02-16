Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills continue this morning

Skies cleared out in the overnight hours allowing temperatures to drop off this morning. Many areas are starting -10 to -15 with dangerous wind chills around -20 to -30.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 8:37 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


**Wind Chill Warning remain in effect through noon today**

Skies cleared out in the overnight hours allowing temperatures to drop off this morning. Many areas are starting -10 to -15 with dangerous wind chills around -20 to -30. Temperatures will remain very cold today, but most areas will warm up a few degrees more than yesterday into the single digits.

Late tonight another chance for light snow will move into the area after midnight and will continue through Wednesday morning. Most of the accumulations will remain south of our area, but some could see a dusting to an inch of accumulations. Temperatures will continue to warm up slowly through the week with most areas warming above the freezing point by the weekend.

St. Joseph
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -5°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -9°
St. Joseph
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -5°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -10°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -21°
Feels Like: -10°
Dangerously cold conditions will continue through the day into early Tuesday morning. Minimum wind chills this morning will range from -25 to -35 F. Through the day, wind chills will range in the negative teens to -25 F. Later tonight, temperatures will drop well into the negative teens to -20 F range.There will be a little bit of a warm up this week.
