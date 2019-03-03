KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills overnight

**Wind Chill Advisory for Buchanan, Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Harrison, Worth, Gentry, Nodaway, Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Atchison (Mo.), Doniphan (Kan.) and Atchison (Kan.) counties from 9 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.

Frigid temperatures are expected overnight with dangerous wind chills to start the day on Monday. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be -10 to -25 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph. In this cold of weather, you will need to dress in layers and limit time spent outdoors. On Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper teens and lower 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the 30s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

The next chance for some light snow will come Wednesday night into Thursday as another disturbance moves through. A stronger system will likely move through the area on Saturday bringing the chance for rain and maybe some snow to the area. Highs Friday through Sunday will be back into the 40s.

