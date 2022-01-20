KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills this morning

**Wind Chill advisory in effec through noon for Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties**

Bitter cold temperatures out the door this morning with wind chills around 5 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android