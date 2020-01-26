KQ2 Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory Issued

***Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Monday at 10am***

Visibility is low and dropping as we head into the overnight hours. Dense fog is limiting visibility to less than a mile for most of northwestern Missouri and the eastern most portion of northeastern Kansas. The fog will hang around through the morning rush and into the early afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android