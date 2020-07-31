KQ2 Forecast: Drier conditions return today



Drier conditions finally return today as we have gradually clearing skies with temperatures in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for a patchy area of drizzle, but overall most will remain completely dry.

Dry conditions continue this weekend as sunshine starts to reappear. Temperatures will stay below average this weekend with highs in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for a few light rain showers late Saturday into Sunday, but it will be very minimal.



