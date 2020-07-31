Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Drier conditions return today

Drier conditions finally return today as we have gradually clearing skies with temperatures in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for a patchy area of drizzle, but overall most will remain completely dry.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 7:05 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Dry conditions continue this weekend as sunshine starts to reappear. Temperatures will stay below average this weekend with highs in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for a few light rain showers late Saturday into Sunday, but it will be very minimal.


Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
