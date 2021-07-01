KQ2 Forecast: Drier conditions return today

A few lingering showers are possible this morning with gradually clearing skies this afternoon. Temperatures today will be right around average in the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly sunny skies will return on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to stay around average this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s to start off next week with increasing rain chances.

