Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph Police Department K-9 Max killed in the line of duty Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Drier conditions return today

A few lingering showers are possible this morning with gradually clearing skies this afternoon. Temperatures today will be right around average in the mid to upper 80s.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 7:43 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few lingering showers are possible this morning with gradually clearing skies this afternoon. Temperatures today will be right around average in the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly sunny skies will return on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to stay around average this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s to start off next week with increasing rain chances.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
A few lingering showers are possible this morning with gradually clearing skies this afternoon. Temperatures today will be right around average in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will return on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to stay around average this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s to start off next week with increasing rain chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories