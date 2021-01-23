Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
KQ2 Forecast: Drizzle and a wintry mix possible Sunday

Cloudy and cool conditions will continue overnight with the chance for a few areas of drizzle and a wintry mix. That drizzle will continue into early tomorrow morning before exiting the area.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 10:16 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                              ** Winter Storm Watch in effect from 3 AM Monday through 6 AM Tuesday** 

Cloudy and cool conditions will continue overnight with the chance for a few areas of drizzle and a wintry mix. That drizzle will continue into early tomorrow morning before exiting the area. Most of Sunday will be dry and cloudy but there could be a few areas of drizzle throughout the day.

A better chance for precipitation will arrive later Sunday into Monday. That system will bring the chance for a wintry mix and accumulating snow. Snow showers will continue most of Monday with St. Joseph possibly seeing 3-5 inches of accumulation. Another system will push through on Tuesday giving the additional chance for some light snow. Calmer conditions will return for the end of the week.

Cooler air has moved back over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. Temperatures only made it into the lower 30's on Friday with light winds across the mid west. A storm system will form and will head our way by Saturday night and Sunday. The chance for a rain and snow mix will be there as we go into Sunday night and Monday.
