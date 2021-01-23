KQ2 Forecast: Drizzle and a wintry mix possible Sunday

** Winter Storm Watch in effect from 3 AM Monday through 6 AM Tuesday**

Cloudy and cool conditions will continue overnight with the chance for a few areas of drizzle and a wintry mix. That drizzle will continue into early tomorrow morning before exiting the area. Most of Sunday will be dry and cloudy but there could be a few areas of drizzle throughout the day.

A better chance for precipitation will arrive later Sunday into Monday. That system will bring the chance for a wintry mix and accumulating snow. Snow showers will continue most of Monday with St. Joseph possibly seeing 3-5 inches of accumulation. Another system will push through on Tuesday giving the additional chance for some light snow. Calmer conditions will return for the end of the week.

