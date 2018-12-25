KQ2 Forecast: Dry Christmas day, rain returns tomorrow

For Christmas day, rain chances go away and we should be dry throughout the day. So any outdoor festivities should be just fine. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on Wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday. Some heavy rain totals are possible with many locations picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall. Highs will be warm both days in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Big changes then come towards the end of the week as temperatures crash and fall below average. Highs by Friday will be in the lower 30s. Tracking the chance for a few snow showers on Saturday before we dry out Sunday.

