KQ2 Forecast: Dry Saturday, snow moves in overnight

**Winter Weather Advisory for all of the KQ2 viewing area from midnight Saturday until noon Sunday.
Tracking two more systems that will bring wintry weather to the area this weekend and the beginning of next week. For Saturday, expect a dry and nice day. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
As for Saturday night and into Sunday, snow chances become likely as a disturbance moves through the area. The good news is that this will be a quick moving system and will likely be an overnight event. Snow is expected to begin after midnight and stick around until around sunrise on Sunday. There is the possibility that some snow mixes with a wintry mix of rain and sleet. As for accumulations, a general 1-3 inches of snow is expected with a little glazing of ice also possible. Impacts to travel will likely be confined to Sunday morning as temperatures rise into the 30s during the day.
The next system to watch will bring more wintry weather Sunday night through Monday night. This system will likely have a little more warm air so a wintry mix is more likely, with the possiblity of seeing all rain on the table as well. We will continue to track this system and will provide more updates as we get closer to the event.
For the rest of next week, our weather will quiet back down. After Monday, dry conditions are expected with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.
