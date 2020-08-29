Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Dry Sunday expected

Dry weather conditions continue into Sunday. Active weather is expected to return Monday into Wednesday. The first wave will brig scattered showers/thunderstorms Monday. A stronger wave is expected Tuesday that will bringer a better chance for precipitation.

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 9:49 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Dry and tranquil conditions return Thursday into the end of the week.


Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
