KQ2 Forecast: Dry and warm conditions continue today

Temperatures will continue to warm up today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will be a bit higher this afternoon as well. Rain chances will return late tonight into early Thursday morning.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 7:49 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the day Thursday into Friday. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. A front will move through the area Friday night bringing slightly cooler temperatures back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

