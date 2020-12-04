KQ2 Forecast: Dry weekend forecast

An area of high pressure will move in over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday and Saturday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Saturday morning and Sunday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s.
Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
