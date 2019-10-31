KQ2 Forecast: Drying out and staying cold for Halloween

**Freeze Warning for the entire area from 1:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday. This morning's hard freeze will effectively end the growing season in northwest Missouri.

It's a very winter-like start to the day with fresh snow on the ground and cold temperatures. For this morning's commute, add some extra time because the roads are slick. During the day today, we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 40s so the evening commute will be just fine.

As kids get ready to go out trick-or-treating, make sure they are bundled up with a lot of a layers. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Bone-chilling cold!

Friday and into the weekend will see a return of some warmer, but still below average temperatures. It will be a nice fall weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine. The weather stays quiet into next week with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

