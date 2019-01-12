Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Drying out overnight

Overnight, light snow will taper off and we should dry out by Sunday morning. There still could be a little bit of drizzle through the overnight hours as well. Little accumulation is expected. Roads will continue to be slick and there could be some refreezing on the roadways. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

**Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midnight Sunday for Daviess, Caldwell, and Livingston counties. Accumulations of up to one inch still possible.

Overnight, light snow will taper off and we should dry out by Sunday morning. There still could be a little bit of drizzle through the overnight hours as well. Little accumulation is expected. Roads will continue to be slick and there could be some refreezing on the roadways. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

For Sunday, cloudy skies are expected during the first half of the day with some gradual clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s. Monday through Wednesday will all be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday. Still several days out but we will be keeping a close eye on it.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Overnight, light snow will taper off and we should dry out by Sunday morning. There still could be a little bit of drizzle through the overnight hours as well. Little accumulation is expected. Roads will continue to be slick and there could be some refreezing on the roadways. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events