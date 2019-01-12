**Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until midnight Sunday for Daviess, Caldwell, and Livingston counties. Accumulations of up to one inch still possible.
Overnight, light snow will taper off and we should dry out by Sunday morning. There still could be a little bit of drizzle through the overnight hours as well. Little accumulation is expected. Roads will continue to be slick and there could be some refreezing on the roadways. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.
For Sunday, cloudy skies are expected during the first half of the day with some gradual clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s. Monday through Wednesday will all be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
Beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday. Still several days out but we will be keeping a close eye on it.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Drying out overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain overnight, dry Christmas day
- KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain threat overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures free-fall overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers possible overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry weather continues on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures with dry conditions