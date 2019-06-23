KQ2 Forecast: Drying out this week

After morning rain, Sunday ended up being a nice day with a few peaks of sunshine. For the rest of the night, expect a few isolated showers to move through up until about midnight. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 60s by morning.

To start the work week, an isolated shower is possible along the I-35 corridor and east during the morning but rain chances drop off through the rest of the day. Expecting Monday to be a very pleasant day with the return of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday afternoon features the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Highs Tuesday will be in the 80s. After that, the weather will become almost Florida-like with warm temperatures and spotty storm development each afternoon. Expect more sun than storms each day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through next weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android