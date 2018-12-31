KQ2 Forecast: Drying out to begin 2019

For the rest of New Year's Eve, we still could see a few light snow showers during the late afternoon but we should dry out as we go towards midnight. One thing to watch out for if you are heading out tonight is for a few slick spots. Temperatures will be falling quickly overnight so there could be a little bit of freezing on the roads. Lows will be in the lower teens.

To begin the new year on Tuesday, the weather quiets down but it will be very cold. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs only in the lower 20s. With a wind from the NNW at 10-20 mph, wind chill values will be in the single digits.

As we head through the rest of the week, we will continue to see quiet conditions and some warmer temperatures. By the end of the week, highs will be going above average with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. No major weather systems are expected to move through the area.

