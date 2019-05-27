KQ2 Forecast: Isolated threat for storms on Memorial Day; Be weather aware on Tuesday

**Flash Flood Watch for Atchsion (Kan.), Doniphan, Holt, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Andrew, DeKalb, Worth, Gentry, Daviess, and Harrison counties until 10 a.m. Monday.

Like a broken record more rain is on the way after what ended up being a nice day on Sunday. Rain and storms moved back in this Monday morning. For the Memorial Day holiday, storms will become more isolated throughout the day. Not expecting the day to be a washout but there could be a few storms throughout the day. Highs will be warm in the lower to mid 80s.

Attention then shifts to Tuesday where the Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under an enhanced risk for severe weather. Right now, the best timing for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail up to golf ball size, damaging winds up to 70 mph and a few tornadoes are looking to be the main threats. We will be keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Tuesday so stay tuned for more updates.

Finally, after days of rainfall, a break in the rain for Wednesday through early Friday before more rain chances once again return late Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

