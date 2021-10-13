Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Early morning rain, afternoon sunshine

Scattered storms will move through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 8:05 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Scattered storms will move through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered storms will move through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. A few strong to possible severe storms will be possible early this morning with gusty winds as the primary threat. Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories