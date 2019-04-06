KQ2 Forecast: Enjoy today's warmth, watch for storms tonight

We will be enjoying some very warm temperatures as we go through the weekend but these temperatures will be coming with the chance for some showers and storms as well. For your Saturday, enjoy the warm temperatures. Skies will be partly sunny with breezy conditions. It does appear that the rain will hold off until later this evening and overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

After 8 p.m., chances for showers and storms become likely as a wave of storms will move in from the southwest. These storms could produce some heavy rain and lightning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

The rain will move out early Sunday leaving behind just an isolated chance for storms throughout the day. Highs once again will be in the 70s.

The nicest day of the week ahead will likely be Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. By midweek, big changes will be on the way as a strong storm system will bring rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday. A strong cold front will lower temperatures to the lower 50s by Thursday and Friday.